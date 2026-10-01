Punjab's culture, from the Golden Temple and Sikh history to Bhangra and Diljit Dosanjh, is featured in the PM Mementos e-Auction 2026. Proceeds from the auction of these distinctive mementos will support the Namami Gange Mission.

The many faces of Punjab, its faith, history, music, dance and living traditions, has found expression in a distinctive collection of mementos featured in the PM Mementos e-Auction 2026. As a part of it, miniature representations of the Golden Temple, portraits of Sikh spiritual figures, Bhangra and a glimpse into singer Diljit Dosanjh’s global musical journey have brought together timeless heritage and contemporary cultural expression, stated a press release from the Ministry of Culture.

Iconic Shrines and Spiritual Figures

A memento of the Golden Temple is a detailed miniature model of Sri Harmandir Sahib, while another presents the shrine within a glass dome, creating a distinctive floating effect, both reflecting the architectural and spiritual significance of the iconic Amritsar landmark.

The collection also pays tribute to Guru Nanak Dev through a silver-framed portrait presented by the Gurudwara Managing Committee, Gurubagh, and Varanasi. Another poignant artwork depicts Mata Gujri with the young Sahibzadas, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, recalling their place in Sikh history and the values of courage, sacrifice and faith associated with their story.

From Folk Dance to Global Pop

Punjab’s vibrant cultural identity comes alive through a painting of Bhangra, capturing the movement, colour and celebratory spirit of the traditional folk dance.

The collection also takes a contemporary turn with a photoprint of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour, representing the global reach of Punjabi music and popular culture.

Symbols of Faith and Charity

Another notable entry is a framed portrait of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, depicting the spiritual and social reformer in a blessing posture.

Completing the collection are saffron Gurdwara headscarves with golden threadwork, traditionally associated with humility and reverence in Sikh places of worship.

Together, these mementos tell a story that moves from sacred spaces and spiritual traditions to folk culture and contemporary music, offering a glimpse into the diverse cultural expressions associated with Punjab.

The PM Mementos e-Auction gives people an opportunity to place their bids, while proceeds from the auction will support the Namami Gange Mission.