Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated an intimate baby shower alongside Raj Nidimoru as they prepare for parenthood. Pictures from the traditional ceremony, attended by close family, quickly went viral, showing Samantha glowing in a maroon ethnic outfit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently celebrated an intimate baby shower with Raj Nidimoru ahead of parenthood. Heartwarming pictures from the traditional ceremony quickly went viral across social media platforms. As they prepare to welcome their first child later this year, the joyous occasion marks a significant milestone for the couple. The event was a cozy and personal ceremony, filled with smiles and blessings from close family and relatives.

Glimpses of the Celebration

Radiant in a maroon embroidered ethnic outfit adorned with subtle gold detailing, Samantha glowed in the viral photographs. She completed her elegant look with minimal jewellery and natural makeup. Raj perfectly complemented her, dressed in a maroon silk kurta paired with white bottoms. Their coordinated traditional outfits delighted fans online.

The images showcased the couple sharing candid, happy moments. An elderly woman was seen performing rituals and presenting gifts to the mother-to-be, reflecting the traditional essence of the gathering.

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Fans Share Their Joy

Attended exclusively by close family members and relatives, the intimate baby shower was a truly private affair. Fans were delighted to see the couple all smiles as they celebrated this important milestone, showering them with love, blessings, and best wishes for their new chapter. This celebration comes after Samantha had previously announced her pregnancy during the success celebrations of her film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, sharing her excitement about motherhood. As pictures continue to circulate widely, the anticipation for Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's journey into parenthood grows, with their first child expected later this year.

On The Work Front

Samantha's film Maa Inti Bangaaram crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.