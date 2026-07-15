Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram and dropped some cute pictures from her recent ‘wellness’ retreat with husband Raj Nidimoru. Take a look at how the parents-to-be spent some quality time together. Keep scrolling!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on cloud nine, and we are loving that for her. Not only is she basking in all the love coming her way with her latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram, a female-led film that has successfully changed the entire narrative of Telugu cinema in recent times. The actress is also expecting her first baby with husband Raj Nidimoru, and fans are nothing but excited about the couple. Yes, you read that right.

Prents-To-Be On A Wellness Retreat

The soon-to-be parents are leaving no stones unturned in making the most of these precious moments, celebrating personal and professional milestones together. Now, taking a break from the hush-hush of the film's success, the couple decided to take a few days off and go on a ‘wellness vacation’.

Samantha's Cute Instagram Post

Yes, Samantha took to Instagram and shared some stunning, cozy pictures from her wellness retreat, where the duo can be seen enjoying every bit of quality time. From enjoying good food, practising healing sessions, massages, yoga, and skincare sessions, Samantha and Raj truly had the time of their lives. Sharing the post Samantha wrote, “Wellness has always been my favourite kind of travel.”

Fans React

As soon as Samantha dropped this very peaceful and cute dump. Fans were quick to react. One wrote, “Baby boy.” Another wrote, “Gorgeous Beauty.” One more commented, “8th slide OMG.” While another comment read, “OMG, loving this.”

On The Work Front

Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nadini Reddy and produced by her husband Raj, has clocked Rs 100 crore worldwide.