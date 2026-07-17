If rumours are true, then Huma Qureshi could be a 2026 bride. Here's everything you need to know about her rumoured beau Rachit Singh. Keep scrolling to know more.

Bollywood is a one-stop destination for all the gossip and rumours about love, relationships, and much more. Now, an actress who was last seen in Baby Do Die Do, Huma Qureshi, is finding herself on Cupid's radar. Yes, you read that right. The actress who is rumoured to have been in a relationship for the longest time with acting coach and trainer Rachit Singh is said to get married by the end of this year.

Is Marriage On The Cards?

Many reports are making rounds about Huma and Rachit's rumoured marital bliss. Now, in a recently, speaking to Hindustan Times, Rachit said, "Pata nahi kaun, kaha meri marriage kara raha hai! Main soch raha hun apni mummy ka number de dun. Sab log mujhe phone kar ke puch rahe hai (I have no idea who is getting me married, and where! I’m thinking of giving out my mother’s number instead. Everyone is calling me and asking about it). It’s not happening."

Who Is Rachit Singh?

Let us tell you more about who Rachit is. He is a prominent Bollywood acting coach, mentor, and actor. he moved to New Delhi in 2012 for modelling, then relocated to Mumbai in 2016. He also co-starred with Huma in the mystery-comedy movie Baby Do Die Do (released July 2026), playing her on-screen love interest, Siddhu.

On The Work Front

Huma will be next seen in an action-heavy, big-budget multilingual film, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, starring South superstar Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria among others.