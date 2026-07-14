Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Maa Inti Bangaaram has secured an OTT release after a massive successful run at the box office. Keep scrolling to know more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's female-led film Maa Inti Bangaaram has turned out to be a super milestone for Telugu cinema, breaking records at the box office and restoring faith in female-centric cinema. The film has successfully crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide at the box office and is all set to now mark a release on an OTT platform. The family entertainment drama has just the right elements of comedy, killer action by Samantha, and scenes that smash patriarchy in the most cinematic way possible. Directed by Nandini Reddy, this film is on everyone's tip of the tongue and how!

Maa Inti Bangaaram Gets An OTT Release

Maa Inti Bangaaram will stream on JioHotstar from July 17, 28 days after its theatrical release, as is the rule in Telugu cinema. Making the announcement, the OTT platform penned, “July 17th Okokkodni kodathamu chudu... Prematho abbaaa (Watch the way we hit people…with love) #MaaIntiBangaaram streaming from July 17th on JioHotstar! #MaaIntiBangaaramOnJioHotstar.”

Which Language The Movie Release In

Maa Inti Bangaaram will not be released in Hindi but will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, according to the JioHotstar website.

Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore

Just a few days back Samantha penned an emotional post on how her film Maa Inti Bangaaram crossed Rs 100 crore. She wrote, “ Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, I remember obsessing over one thing: were people even talking about the film? Were the assets we were putting out reaching people? Did they know this film existed? A friend of mine called an exhibitor in a B centre. He didn’t know I was listening. My friend asked, “What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaram? How much do you think it’ll open at?” The exhibitor didn’t hesitate. “Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she’s in a big hero’s film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.” That was the perception before Maa Inti Bangaram released. I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk. Most of the time, those risks don’t pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did. And I hope this is the beginning of something bigger. I hope that the next time someone calls an exhibitor in a B or C centre and asks about a female-led film, the answer isn’t an instant no. Maybe it’s, “Let’s see.” Because the truth is, we will never really know.”

On The Work Front

The actress is also achieving milestones in her personal life. As she is expecting her first baby with her husband, Raj Nidimoru.