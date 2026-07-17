Veteran Kannada actress Shailaja Srishailan passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday due to age-related health issues. She breathed her last at her residence in Vyalikaval around 2 PM. The actress was a familiar face in over 100 films.

The Kannada film industry is mourning the loss of another senior artist. Veteran actress Shailaja Srishailan passed away on Thursday due to age-related health problems. She was at her home in Vyalikaval, Bengaluru, when she breathed her last at around 2 PM.

Shailaja Srishailan was the wife of senior actor Srishailan. She is survived by her son, Srikanth, and her daughter, Srivani. For decades, she was a prominent figure in both Kannada cinema and television.

With a career spanning over 100 films, she played a variety of memorable roles. Her filmography includes popular movies like ‘A’, ‘Putta Hendthi’, ‘Gruhapravesha’, ‘Baare Nanna Muddina Rani’, ‘Ananthana Avanthara’, and ‘Uppi 2’.

She was especially well-known for her roles in several of superstar Upendra's films, where she often played a mother or other key characters, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Beyond the big screen, she also made her mark in television with powerful performances in hit serials like ‘Muktha’ and ‘Mayamruga’.

Her last rites were performed on Thursday at the Srirampura electric crematorium in Bengaluru. Family members, relatives, and prominent figures from the film industry were present to pay their final respects. Her passing is a significant loss for the Kannada entertainment world.