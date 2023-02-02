Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys trampoline in yellow gown; Dabboo Ratnani clicks some dreamy pictures-check out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won the internet yet again with the behind-the-scenes footage of her newest shot with acclaimed photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a prominent South Indian film actor, has a large fan following worldwide due to her outstanding on-screen performances. However, she has received a lot of affection from fans for her pleasant off-screen attitude and her path, which has inspired millions. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in the game after a long hiatus following her Myositis diagnosis, with some very intriguing ventures in the works. However, the actress is already sweeping the internet with a behind-the-scenes film from her most recent photoshoot.

Samantha shoots for Dabboo Ratnani

Dabboo Ratnani, the acclaimed fashion photographer, just published a stunning behind-the-scenes video of his current work with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on his official social media handles. In the dreamlike video, the Kushi actress appears ethereal in a brilliant yellow flowing gown against the backdrop of the classic Bollywood song 'Mujhko hui na Khabar' from Dil To Pagal Hai. Her distinctive layered hairstyle, dewy make-up, and simple accessories round off her appearance. Samantha is seen leaping high on a trampoline while Dabboo Ratnani instructs her.

Samantha's fans go gaga over her video, one wrote, “Sach me dil le gayi (she actually took my heart away).” Another joked, “Udata Samantha (flying Samantha).” One more fan commented, “She is beautiful.” A fan also wrote, “She is fire,” while another commented, “Expecting more fire." Another one wrote, “She is the prettiest."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam

On the other hand, Samantha debuted the long-awaited third track from her ambitious film Shaakuntalam on Wednesday. Samantha plays Shakuntala in the film, which also stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. The song 'Yelelo yelelo,' composed by Mani Sharma and sung by Anurag Kulkarni, describes Shakuntala's trip to meet her estranged spouse Dushyanta. Chaitanya Prasad wrote the song. Gunasekhar directs Shaakuntalam.