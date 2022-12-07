Samantha Ruth Prabhu back from USA after Myositis treatment; what next for the actress

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned from the USA where she received myositis treatment. The actress will probably pick up production on Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda the next week.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned from the US following myositis treatment and is getting ready to begin production on her project starring Vijay Deverakonda. After learning that she had Myositis, an autoimmune disease, Samantha decided to take a sabbatical from her job.

Samantha acknowledged that her healing is taking longer than anticipated, but many reports revealed that the Telugu diva is ready to resume her acting career.

According to a source who spoke to the entertainment portal, Samantha is back in Hyderabad following her treatment and will pick up Kushi production next week. "The new Kushi schedule could start on December 14, and Samantha will probably show up for the filming. Closer to the event, the actress will reportedly confirm her availability. Additionally, it is said that Samantha would be getting ready for the Indian adaptation of Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

Shiva Nirvana, the director of Kushi, with the support of Pushpa producers Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni. The romantic movie was supposed to be out in December, but according to Vijay, filming is still going on.

We have completed over 60% of the shooting, Vijay Deverakonda told a media house. We had hoped to release it by December, but for various reasons, it has now been postponed until next year. As of right present, we plan to release in February 2023.

Vijay said that he considered Samantha a "great" and "very diligent" co-star and expressed his gratitude for working with her on Kushi. The actor claimed that while still in college, he fell in love with Samantha and frequently went to theatres to watch her movies. The stars shot the film in Kashmir earlier this year. Shaakuntalam is another project Samantha is working on.