Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu back from USA after Myositis treatment; what next for the actress

    According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned from the USA where she received myositis treatment. The actress will probably pick up production on Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda the next week.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu back from USA after Myositis treatment; what next for the actress RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned from the US following myositis treatment and is getting ready to begin production on her project starring Vijay Deverakonda. After learning that she had Myositis, an autoimmune disease, Samantha decided to take a sabbatical from her job. 

    Samantha acknowledged that her healing is taking longer than anticipated, but many reports revealed that the Telugu diva is ready to resume her acting career.

    Also Read: Dancing Diva Nora Fatehi spills beans on her favorite team in FIFA World Cup 2022

    According to a source who spoke to the entertainment portal, Samantha is back in Hyderabad following her treatment and will pick up Kushi production next week. "The new Kushi schedule could start on December 14, and Samantha will probably show up for the filming. Closer to the event, the actress will reportedly confirm her availability. Additionally, it is said that Samantha would be getting ready for the Indian adaptation of Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

    Shiva Nirvana, the director of Kushi, with the support of Pushpa producers Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni. The romantic movie was supposed to be out in December, but according to Vijay, filming is still going on. 

    Also Read: Why Malaika Arora can't be a Bollywood actress? the 49-year-old expresses her fear-read on

    We have completed over 60% of the shooting, Vijay Deverakonda told a media house. We had hoped to release it by December, but for various reasons, it has now been postponed until next year. As of right present, we plan to release in February 2023.

    Vijay said that he considered Samantha a "great" and "very diligent" co-star and expressed his gratitude for working with her on Kushi. The actor claimed that while still in college, he fell in love with Samantha and frequently went to theatres to watch her movies. The stars shot the film in Kashmir earlier this year. Shaakuntalam is another project Samantha is working on.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    People Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big RBA

    People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Aryan Khan announces his 1st project: "It's always special...." RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Aryan Khan announces his 1st project: "It's always special...."

    27th IFFK Mammootty Lijo Jose Pellissery Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to have world premiere RBA

    27th IFFK: Mammootty, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to have world premiere

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the 4 Indians In BBC's 100 Most Influential Women; know who are the rest three RBA

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the 4 Indians In BBC's 100 Most Influential Women; know who are the rest three

    Natasa Stankovic workout secrets revealed: Try these exercises to stay as fit as Hardik Pandya wife-ayh

    Natasa Stankovic's workout secrets revealed: Try these exercises to stay as fit as Hardik Pandya's wife

    Recent Stories

    Winter session of parliament: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge to hold meeting of 'like-minded' opposition parties AJR

    Winter session of parliament: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge to hold meeting of 'like-minded' opposition parties

    People Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big RBA

    People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big

    Winter session of parliament 2022 begins today: Government plans to introduce 16 Bills; check details AJR

    Winter session of parliament 2022 begins today: Government plans to introduce 16 Bills; check details

    Avatar The Way of Water review OUT: James Cameron's film gets thumbs up from critics in USA; here's what they said RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water review OUT: James Cameron's film gets thumbs up from critics in USA; read comments

    MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates AJR

    MCD Election Result 2022 Live: Know the winning candidates

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon