Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction: Experts say film eyeing Rs 15-20 crore on day 1

Trade analysts are optimistic that superstar Salman Khan's "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" will turn out to be a smash with an opening day figure somewhere between Rs 15-20 crore given that a new Salman Khan movie is coming out on Eid.

This is Salman's first major motion picture release in a leading role in four years. It was directed by Farhad Samji and came out on Friday.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, claims that "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" will debut in over 5700 theatres worldwide, including 4500 in India and 1200 elsewhere.The movie is expected to meet "huge" expectations, according to Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd.

"I must say that it is coming a couple of weeks after 'Pathaan'. The reality is that this is the next Khan film on the block with a huge amount of expectation and that coming on Eid, I think it kind of multiplies that excitement," he told a leading media agency. Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan," which stars Salman's close buddy and fellow actor Shah Rukh, became a smash hit after its January release.

Salman had a brief cameo appearance in the spy thriller film, which earned more than Rs 1 billion at international box offices. According to Dutta, the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser was well appreciated by a large number of people nationwide. He said, "The trade is expecting close to about Rs 15 to 18 crore opening on day one, although technically it sets in on Saturday. So we are hoping Saturday will be long because then Sunday will be colossal."

Dutta forecasts that the film would earn Rs 50 crore in its first weekend of release.

Since 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is Salman's first significant motion picture in four years, there is a great deal of "hype, hysteria, and excitement" among his admirers, according to exhibitor Akshay Rathi of the city.

