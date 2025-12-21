Malayalam actor Sreenivasan's funeral was held with full state honours at his Ernakulam residence. Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad paid a moving tribute, while sons Vineeth and Dhyan performed the final rites amidst thousands of grieving fans.

Emotional scenes marked the funeral of celebrated Malayalam actor, screenwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan, as family members, close friends, colleagues and thousands of admirers gathered to pay their final respects. The last rites of the actor were conducted with full state honours at his residence in Kandanad, Ernakulam, on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Friendship That Defined an Era

Veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad honoured his longtime friend with a deeply moving gesture, placing a pen and a small piece of paper on the funeral pyre, inscribed with the words, "May only good things happen to everyone forever." The quiet tribute captured the essence of a friendship and creative bond that spanned decades and helped define modern Malayalam cinema.

Born and raised in rural Kerala, Sathyan Anthikkad and Sreenivasan shared humble beginnings shaped by everyday Malayali life. They later moved to Chennai with dreams of cinema, enduring years of hardship and poverty, often working as ghostwriters for small fees. Their early collaborations portrayed the lives of ordinary Malayalis, focusing on unemployment, poverty and wounded pride, with humour as their strongest narrative tool. Films like 'Nadodikkattu' became cultural landmarks, with Sreenivasan's character Vijayan turning even the dream of a lottery win into irony, reflecting the Malayali ability to laugh through despair.

A Family's Grief

Sreenivasan's son, actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan, performed the final rites by lighting the funeral pyre. His younger son, Dhyan Sreenivasan, stood close by, visibly shaken, breaking down as the ceremony progressed. Before the pyre was lit, Dhyan raised a clenched fist in salute, offering a silent final goodbye. Sreenivasan's grandson was seen sobbing beside the pyre, prompting Sathyan Anthikkad to comfort the grieving child.

Thousands Pay Final Respects

The funeral drew prominent figures from the Malayalam film industry and beyond. Tamil superstar Suriya visited Sreenivasan's residence on Sunday to pay his last respects. Political leaders, cultural figures and fellow artistes arrived in large numbers to honour the late actor.

Thousands of people paid homage during the public viewing held earlier at the Ernakulam Town Hall, and later at Sreenivasan's home in Kandanad, through the evening and into the following morning. Many waited patiently for hours for a final glimpse.

Sreenivasan passed away at 8.30 am on Saturday. His health deteriorated while he was being taken to Edappally Amrita Hospital for dialysis, and he was pronounced dead on arrival at Tripunithura Taluk Hospital.

An Enduring Legacy

Of the 58 films directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, Sreenivasan wrote the screenplays for 16. More than a frequent collaborator, he was also a mentor whose influence continued to shape Sathyan's filmmaking even in projects where Sreenivasan was not directly involved.

For many, Sreenivasan's passing feels deeply personal. More than an actor or screenwriter, he was a voice that spoke with honesty, humour and empathy, reflecting everyday struggles with rare clarity. While that voice has now fallen silent, its echoes will continue to resonate in Malayalam cinema for generations to come. (ANI)