Actor Ahaan Panday recently revealed a special moment for him on the sets of Saiyaara when, to his utter surprise, some cast and crew members clapped for him. Having released and declared a super hit at the box office, that clapping moment feels even more special for Ahaan.

Ahaan said that receiving back-to-back compliments on set was unexpected. “I was genuinely shocked,” he reminisced, adding how few souls receive such real-time acknowledgement through applause while actors undergo the shooting for their films. He seemed firmly convinced that the early applause had gone a long way in boosting his spirit and motivation to give his best shot in every scene.

He explained the situation saying, “Humari jo crew thi, jab pehli baar wo log ne taaliyaan maari mere liye, main genuinely hairaan ho gaya. Main idhar udhar dekh raha tha kyunki main genuinely shock ho gaya tha ye mere liye ho raha hai. (When the crew clapped for me for the first time, I was genuinely stunned. I kept looking around because I was in complete shock that it was happening for me),"

He later explained that he actually went to one of the crew members and asked whether they were all clapping for him by their will, or if Mohit Suri had told them to clap for him.'' One of them lifted his sleeve up and showed me his goosebumps," said Ahaan.

“There’s a dialogue in the film where I say, ‘Main waha jaana chahta hu, Vaani.’ At that moment, I forgot that I was Krish Kapoor. It felt like Ahaan was talking about his own dreams," Ahaan Panday said.

About Saiyaara:

Ever since its release, Saiyaara has taken the box office by storm, receiving praise from both critics and audiences. The mix of a beautiful story with amazing acting and technical finesse has geared it up as one of the greats of the year. Ahaan Panday's performance has been celebrated by the fans, claiming that his on-screen charm never faded away from the buzz he was creating on set.

With the success of Saiyaara carving his niche into the industry, Ahaan looks forward to taking up even more intense roles. Fans can't wait to see what the actor does next and celebrate both his journey and the film's box-office success.