As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 heads toward its grand finale, curiosity around the contestants’ earnings has peaked. Reports suggest that the top five finalists have earned vastly different amounts during their long stay inside the house.

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 heads toward its exciting grand finale, fans are curious not just about who might lift the trophy but also about how much the top five finalists made during their stay inside the house. Earnings are determined on a daily basis depending on the popularity and experience of the contestants; hence total earnings tell an interesting story.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Top 5 Contestants Total Earnings Revealed

1. Immanuel: Approximately 40 Lakhs

Topping the earnings list is Immanuel, one of the most recognizable faces this season. Reports suggest payment of around ₹35,000-₹40,000 for him per day. Having spent almost the entire season in the house, he probably made close to ₹40 lakhs, thus making him the highest-paid finalist.

2. Tanuja: Approximately 33 Lakhs

With Tanuja standing in second place in the earnings figure, she became the earning television actress. Having received anywhere between ₹30,000-35,000 of daily remuneration, her long stay inside the house had reportedly ensured her total earnings of around ₹33 lakhs.

3. Sanjana: Approximately 30 Lakhs

Sanjana was also among the higher earners this season. Her reported daily salaries were more than ₹30,000, accumulating to an estimated ₹30 lakhs over several weeks, all due to her strong screen presence and continuous popularity.

4. Kalyan Padala: Approximately 10.5 Lakhs

Compared to others, he was reportedly paid a meager ₹10,000 per day. Nevertheless, his estimated earnings stand at ₹10.5 lakhs, despite making the top five, showing the difference in pay between the celebrity and non-celebrity contestants.

5. Demon Pavan: Approximately 10.5 Lakhs

Like Kalyan, Demon Pavan is also in the lower pay range at around ₹10,000 per day, and the total earnings for the season are thought to be approximately ₹10.5 lakhs.

Though the biggest reward is the winner's prize, once again, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has proved that the longer one stays in the house, the more lucrative it becomes—especially for the popular ones.