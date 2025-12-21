Harsh Chhaya, ex-husband of Bollywood actress Shefali Shah, has sparked curiosity with a cryptic social media post about divorce. Fans are speculating if the post subtly references his past relationship with Shefali Shah.

Actor Harsh Chhaya, the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Shefali Shah, became a topic of news lately for posting a cryptic post about divorce. It set off a chain of festivities as netizens speculated it was an indirect reference to his ex-wife.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shefali Shah’s Ex-Husband Harsh Chhaya’s Viral Post on Divorce

The post by Harsh Chhaya was short yet powerful, narrating themes of heartbreak, self-growth, and moving on after separation. He never directly referred to Shefali Shah, yet his audience was quick to join dots based on the timing and tone of the post, relating it to his own

"So an actor couple got divorced some 25-30 years ago. It was quite a news then. Over time one of them avoids talking about it and passes it off as done and dusted, it's over move on."

The post further explains about the story about them. A user shared the post on X with the caption, "Is actor HarshChhaya talking about his ex-wife Shefali Shah who is married to producer-director Vipul Shah...?? JUST ASKING?"

marriage. Comments erupted on social media as users picked apart each individual line and related it basically into a covertly symbolic message directed at the reputed actress.

Netizens' Reaction

The post has prompted a long discussion. Some, indeed, went so far as to praise Harsh Chhaya for stretching out his thoughts to his fans; others directed a more pragmatic light toward questioning the decorum of coping with such matters in public. Several comments also favored Shefali Shah for keeping her dignity intact, observing that she has behaved professionally and kindly in her work, despite challenges nagging her in personal life.

Scroll to load tweet…

Shefali Shah and Harsh Chhaya were once married but had a divorce after 6 years of being together. Both pursued their careers, with Shefali Shah receiving accolades on recent Bollywood films and web series. The couple, despite their divorce, protected their private lives from public scrutiny, thereby making Chhaya's latest post a noticeable deviation from that trend.

Harsh Chhaya recently opened about the divorce and said, “Itni puraani kahani hai. Itna samay beet gaya hai, bees pachees saal ho gaye hain (It is an old story now. 20-25 years have gone by). For me, it is a closed chapter. I still look back at it very pragmatically. Two people met, fell in love, got married and parted ways. One couldn’t do anything about it. I felt it was better to separate than live a life where you don’t know where your marriage is going.”