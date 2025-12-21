Nora Fatehi has opened up about a terrifying car accident that left her shaken, recalling the moment she felt her life flash before her eyes. The actress shared how the horrifying experience changed her perspective on life and safety.

Recently, actor and dancer Nora Fatehi recounted a horrifying car accident that left her in terrible shock. As she recalls the traumatic experience, it seems that the impact was so strong she felt her life flash before her. She described it as one of the scariest moments she had ever faced.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nora Fatehi Recalls Horrifying Accident

Describing the incident, she said that the crash happened in such quick time that there was no time for her to react. The force seemed to throw her back across the car. She was then lost in that moment, feeling scared and disoriented, and it came to her in seconds. “It was just the shock that made me realize how fragile life can be,” she said.

The police stated, ''She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, where her condition was confirmed to be stable. A case was registered against the intoxicated driver, and he was taken into custody''

.Nora told her fans, “Hey guys, I’m just coming here to tell you guys that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flinged me across the car. I bashed my head on the window''.

She further explained the situation stating, ''I’m alive and I’m well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I’m okay. I’m grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with.''

Nora Fatehi shared the incident and said, ''In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like such as drugs, weed, anything that puts you in a different state of mind… It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around… You should not drink and drive. It’s 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation. I can’t believe that this is even a scenario that has to happen at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm’s way. Having said that, I just want to let everyone know I’m okay. I’m going to be suffering from pain for some time, but, thank God I am alive."

''I’m not going to lie. That was a very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment. I’m slightly still traumatized'' She stated.

''I want to say thank you to everyone who’s been reaching out to see if I’m okay. I really appreciate that. It does mean a lot to me and thank you to my fans who have been messaging, I know everyone’s so concerned. But again, I have to reiterate, don’t drink and drive. There have been so many cases in India, in Mumbai itself, of people who killed other innocent people because they were drinking and driving. There is no excuse for that. I’m grateful that I’m okay and safe. I definitely saw my life flash behind right in front of my eyes, and I don’t wish that upon anybody'' Nora took the reference and left this message to her fans.

Looking Ahead Positively

Despite the horrifying accident, the actress shows her committment and dedication to her work stating, ''I don’t let anything get in the way of my work, my ambition, and any opportunities that I get. So, no drunk driver was going to get in that kind of opportunity. I worked way too hard to reach these milestones and moments. That might look crazy to you, but long story short, don’t drink and drive''