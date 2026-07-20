After fans expressed concern over his health following a recent public appearance, Salman Khan shared a cryptic Instagram post asking about everyone's well-being. His latest photos and caption quickly grabbed fans' attention online.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has seemingly reacted to the health concerns that surfaced after his recent public appearance in Mumbai. The actor shared a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram, showing off his lean physique. However, it was his caption that became the biggest talking point among fans.

Without directly mentioning the rumours, Salman wrote, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai?" (How is everyone's health?). Many fans saw it as a subtle response to the ongoing speculation about his own well-being.

The post quickly went viral, with thousands of fans flooding the comments section. While many praised the actor's fitness and confidence, others expressed relief after seeing him looking active and healthy. Several users also wished him good health and hoped to see him back on the big screen soon.

The health concerns began after Salman attended an event in Mumbai on Friday. The 60-year-old actor visited the office of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), where he inaugurated the authority's modern Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room). Videos and pictures from the event circulated widely on social media, with some fans commenting that the actor appeared slimmer than usual.

Although Salman has not directly responded to the rumours, his latest Instagram post appears to have addressed the chatter in his signature style. Instead of explaining anything, he turned the focus towards his fans with a simple yet meaningful question.

As always, Salman Khan's social media activity created a buzz, proving once again that even a short caption from the superstar is enough to get everyone talking.