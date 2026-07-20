Akhil Akkineni's Lenin maintained a steady pace at the box office as it completed its second weekend in theatres. The film earned an estimated Rs 3.22 crore net in India on its 10th day, marking a 34.2 percent increase from Saturday's Rs 2.40 crore collection.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 43.92 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 50.40 crore. After wrapping up its first week with Rs 36.65 crore, the positive weekend trend has helped the film inch closer to the Rs 45 crore milestone.