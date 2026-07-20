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Lenin Box Office Collection Day 10: Akhil Akkineni's Action Drama Crosses Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
Lenin Box Office Collection Day 10: Akhil Akkineni's Lenin continued its steady box office run with an impressive second weekend. The action drama witnessed healthy growth on Day 10, taking its worldwide earnings beyond Rs 60 crore
Lenin records solid jump on Day 10, nears Rs 44 crore in India
Akhil Akkineni's Lenin maintained a steady pace at the box office as it completed its second weekend in theatres. The film earned an estimated Rs 3.22 crore net in India on its 10th day, marking a 34.2 percent increase from Saturday's Rs 2.40 crore collection.
With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 43.92 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 50.40 crore. After wrapping up its first week with Rs 36.65 crore, the positive weekend trend has helped the film inch closer to the Rs 45 crore milestone.
Worldwide earnings cross Rs 60 crore as occupancy remains healthy
Lenin has also performed well overseas, collecting around Rs 10.20 crore from international markets. Its combined worldwide gross collection has now reached approximately Rs 60.60 crore, reflecting consistent audience support.
The film was screened across 1,865 shows on Day 10 and registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 35.60 percent. Afternoon shows recorded the highest footfall at 46.77 percent, followed by evening shows at 43.46 percent. Morning occupancy stood at 26.31 percent, while night shows closed at 24.08 percent.
Mahabharata-inspired rural action drama strikes an emotional chord
Set in a fictional village in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, Lenin follows the journey of an orphan raised by village leader Jayyamma. As he falls in love with Bharathi, the story gradually unfolds into a gripping tale of betrayal, revenge and long-hidden secrets.
Inspired by themes from the Mahabharata, the film blends rural storytelling with action, emotional drama and family conflicts. Akhil Akkineni leads the cast, delivering a performance that anchors the film's emotional and action-packed narrative.
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