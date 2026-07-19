Salman Khan attended the inauguration of a new Data Collection and Verification Support Center (IT Server Room) at the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office in Mumbai. Videos and photographs from the event quickly spread across social media, prompting fans to discuss his appearance.

Many viewers felt the actor looked visibly fatigued and less energetic than usual. His facial expressions and overall appearance led to speculation about his health, although there is no verified information suggesting that he is unwell.

What happened to salman khan. pic.twitter.com/DNBMG9OMPJ — Pushpender Shekhawat (@PushpenderSays) July 19, 2026

Social Media Reacts to Viral Videos

The viral clips received mixed reactions from fans across social media platforms. While some users commented that Salman looked different from his usual self, others expressed concern and wished him good health.

Several people also urged others not to jump to conclusions without any official confirmation. Some users suggested that factors such as age, an irregular sleep schedule and a demanding lifestyle could explain why the actor appeared tired, rather than assuming there was a medical issue.

No Official Health Update, New Films Ahead

Despite the online speculation, Salman Khan and his team have not released any statement regarding his health. As of now, there is no official confirmation to support the rumours circulating on social media.

On the professional front, Salman is preparing for the release of "Motherland: May War Rest in Peace," a project that was previously associated with the title "Battle of Galwan." He is also working on another film with Nayanthara, which is expected to hit theatres during Eid 2027.