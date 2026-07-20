In a historic first, Shakira and BTS took the stage for the inaugural FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show. The performance took place during the final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Football history was made on Sunday, but not just on the pitch. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina featured the tournament's first-ever official halftime show, a blockbuster production headlined by two of the planet's biggest music acts: Shakira and BTS.

The entire spectacle unfolded at the massive New York New Jersey Stadium, marking a major shift for the world's most-watched sporting event. For the first time, a Super Bowl-style entertainment break was built into the fabric of the World Cup final. It was a clear signal of intent from the organisers. And it paid off.

A Study in Contrasts

Shakira's attire was bold, bodacious, and colourful. She sang Dai Dai, the official song for the 2026 World Cup, alongside Burna Boy.

The Waka Waka vocalist donned a Roberto Cavalli outfit. It was bejewelled and had a plunging lace-up neckline. The bright pink and yellow feather gown had a hi-low style and large side-baring cutouts that allowed the vocalist to move freely and perform well.

The dazzling material was transformed into a pink and yellow feathery skirt with a daring hip-high slit and floor-grazing silhouette. She danced barefoot on stage while holding a hot pink microphone that matched her clothing. According to InStyle, she styled her waist-length blonde hair in her characteristic voluminous curls with a modest side part to frame her soft smokey makeup and matte mauve lipstick.

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The Korean pop boy band BTS also performed at the World Cup 2026 conclusion. They are currently on tour for their new album, Arirang, and were in Paris before rushing to New York for this concert.

The seven-member male band, which specialises in high-octane music and dancing, put on an explosive presentation with little time to prepare. They donned matching red attire, with a few members donning jerseys and the others wearing leather jackets. Their custom-made costumes for their half-time show bear the band name BTS.

In their 1:45 performance, BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook played their hit song "Dynamite". According to Forbes, this was the band's first Hot 100 number one and set an all-time record for the most weeks at the top of the sales charts. It was also the first tune to earn the group their first Grammy nomination in 2020.

BTS has had an unusual but long association with football, and they have even competed in FIFA-related tournaments. In 2022, the group worked with Hyundai to create a unique "Goal of the Century" marketing song. Jung Kook was the first South Korean musician to participate at a World Cup event, performing the official single "Dreamers" at the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.