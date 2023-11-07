Deepfake: Naga Chaitanya on Rashmika Mandanna's viral video says, "It’s truly disheartening"

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya reacted to Rashmika Mandanna's widely shared deepfake video on X, formerly known as Twitter. He spoke about the misuse of technology, the need for action, and the need for new law enforcement.

Following the widespread success of an AI-generated deepfake video on social media, Rashmika Mandanna recently made headlines. Her visage was transformed into the original British Indian Zara Patel video using Deepfake, and it quickly went viral on social media. Rashmika demanded action after describing the encounter as "very scary." Her colleague in the Telugu cinema film industry, Naga Chaitanya, reacted to the actress's comments on X, which was once known as Twitter.

The first well-known figure to comment on Rashmika's viral video was Amitabh Bachchan. He demanded that the video be taken down in court.

After Rashmika issued a statement, Naga Chaitanya took to X and wrote, "It’s truly disheartening to see how technology is being misused and the thought of what this can progress to in the future is even scarier. Action has to be taken and some kind of law has to be enforced to protect people who have and will be a victim to this .Strength to you (sic)."

Here's the post:

Rashmika finally spoke out on November 6 after being a victim of cybercrime. She mentioned identity theft and expressed her hurt in her statement.

She wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. (sic)"

She further added, "Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft. (sic)"

Regarding her professional life, Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film is "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor, which hits cinemas on December 1. She also has a tonne of Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi projects in various stages of development.