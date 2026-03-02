Born as Tiger Shroff (Jai Hemant Shroff), the actor has steadily built a strong financial portfolio alongside his film career. As of 2025, his estimated net worth stands at around Rs 248 crore. A major portion of his income comes from films and brand endorsements.

Tiger reportedly charges between Rs 25–30 crore per film, depending on the scale and shooting schedule. For endorsements, he is said to command close to Rs 3 crore per campaign, making him a favourite among youth-focused brands.

Last year, he reportedly sold his Khar West apartment for approximately Rs 15.6 crore and moved into a lavish 8 BHK apartment near his previous residence. Despite his stardom, Tiger is known to maintain a relatively disciplined and low-key lifestyle centered around training and work.