Tiger Shroff Birthday: Net Worth, Fitness Secrets, Upcoming Films List; Check Here
Tiger Shroff Birthday: As Tiger Shroff celebrates his 36th birthday, fans are revisiting his journey from a debutant action hero to one of Bollywood’s fittest, most bankable stars. Here’s closer look at his wealth, fitness discipline, career
Net Worth and Lifestyle
Born as Tiger Shroff (Jai Hemant Shroff), the actor has steadily built a strong financial portfolio alongside his film career. As of 2025, his estimated net worth stands at around Rs 248 crore. A major portion of his income comes from films and brand endorsements.
Tiger reportedly charges between Rs 25–30 crore per film, depending on the scale and shooting schedule. For endorsements, he is said to command close to Rs 3 crore per campaign, making him a favourite among youth-focused brands.
Last year, he reportedly sold his Khar West apartment for approximately Rs 15.6 crore and moved into a lavish 8 BHK apartment near his previous residence. Despite his stardom, Tiger is known to maintain a relatively disciplined and low-key lifestyle centered around training and work.
Fitness Journey and Discipline
Tiger’s identity in Bollywood is closely tied to his athleticism. Inspired by martial arts legend Bruce Lee, he began training as a teenager. Over the years, he has earned a black belt in Taekwondo and trained in Kalaripayattu and Krav Maga.
For Tiger, fitness is not just about aesthetics. In interviews, he has described physical activity as a form of meditation and therapy. His daily routine typically starts with 45 minutes of cardio on the treadmill or stepmill, followed by skill-based training such as kickboxing or dance practice.
In the afternoon, he focuses on resistance-based strength training targeting specific muscle groups. Even at night, he prefers staying active, often playing football, cricket or basketball. Unlike many actors who schedule rest days, Tiger believes consistent movement keeps him mentally and physically aligned, as long as he gets adequate sleep.
Career Highlights and Upcoming Projects
Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti, which established him as a promising action star. However, it was the Baaghi franchise that cemented his image as a high-octane action hero. Spanning multiple instalments from 2016 to 2025, the series became one of his most commercially successful ventures.
He further expanded his reach with War, where he shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in a slick action thriller. The film significantly boosted his box-office credibility. Other notable appearances include A Flying Jatt and Student of the Year 2, where he showcased his dancing and youthful appeal.
Looking ahead, Tiger is gearing up for the action revenge drama Lag Jaa Gale, directed by Raj Mehta and reportedly starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. While details remain under wraps, the film is expected to add another intense action chapter to his filmography.
