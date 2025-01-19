Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain, rise in temperature, snowfall for THESE places; Check

Rain is coming! It's time for the heat to return! When is the temperature rising?

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 8:09 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 8:09 AM IST

Scattered snowfall and rainfall are likely in Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand

article_image2

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and Nicobar Islands

article_image3

Scattered thunderstorms with rain are also possible in Tamil Nadu. Met office has also issued Yellow alert for certain regions

article_image4

Current snowfall in the Western Himalayan Region is expected to weaken by Monday and Tuesday which will bring temperatures further down

article_image5

However, fresh snowfall is likely by the middle of next week, and rainfall may extend to Delhi as a result making the capital city colder

article_image6

Meanwhile, rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and its surrounding areas during the weekend. Maximum temperatures will be below or near normal over Punjab and the Gangetic plains on Saturday, gradually increasing in the following days

article_image7

Minimum temperatures are expected to be normal or above normal over most parts of the country for the next five days

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police arrest intruder accused of attacking actor dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police arrest intruder accused of attacking actor

Know in details about equipments, regiments that Indian Army showcases on Republic Day parade 2025 vkp

Know in details about equipments, regiments that Indian Army showcases on Republic Day parade 2025

Meet the 7-foot tall 'muscular baba' from Russia who steals spotlight at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 vkp

Meet the 7-foot tall 'muscular baba' from Russia who steals spotlight at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP shk

UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal's car attacked by BJP goons, claims AAP, releases video (WATCH) shk

Arvind Kejriwal's car attacked with stones by BJP goons, claims AAP, releases video (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25000 check massive discount deal on Amazon gcw

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25,000 | Check MASSIVE discount deal on Amazon

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police arrest intruder accused of attacking actor dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police arrest intruder accused of attacking actor

BREAKING Tiktok goes offline in US hours before ban comes into effect snt

TikTok ban takes effect in US, prominent app stores pull social media platform from their offerings

Darshan Raval gets married to best friend, wedding pics go viral NTI

Darshan Raval gets married to best friend, wedding pics go viral

Chennai Tamil Nadu LATEST Weather Update: Met office issues heavy rainfall ALERT for THESE regions; Check ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu LATEST Weather Update: Met office issues heavy rainfall ALERT for THESE regions; Check

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale 🔴 Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chum Darnag, Eisha Singh, Avinash

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale 🔴 Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer, Chum Darnag, Eisha Singh, Avinash

Video Icon
Down Syndrome Patient Meets Disney Princesses in Hospital | WATCH

Down Syndrome Patient Meets Disney Princesses in Hospital | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Uganda's Women's Team Dominates New Zealand

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Uganda's Women's Team Dominates New Zealand

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as South Africa Men's Team Defeats England 38-58

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Nepal Men's Team Propels to Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Video Icon