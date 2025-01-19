Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain, rise in temperature, snowfall for THESE places; Check

Rain is coming! It's time for the heat to return! When is the temperature rising?

Scattered snowfall and rainfall are likely in Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and Nicobar Islands

Scattered thunderstorms with rain are also possible in Tamil Nadu. Met office has also issued Yellow alert for certain regions

Current snowfall in the Western Himalayan Region is expected to weaken by Monday and Tuesday which will bring temperatures further down

However, fresh snowfall is likely by the middle of next week, and rainfall may extend to Delhi as a result making the capital city colder

Meanwhile, rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and its surrounding areas during the weekend. Maximum temperatures will be below or near normal over Punjab and the Gangetic plains on Saturday, gradually increasing in the following days

Minimum temperatures are expected to be normal or above normal over most parts of the country for the next five days

