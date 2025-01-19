Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25,000 | Check MASSIVE discount deal on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is now available at a 49% discount on Amazon during the Republic Day sale. Combined with bank offers and exchange deals, the price can drop below Rs 25,000. The phone boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB storage is now available for purchase if you're still hoping to buy a new flagship smartphone with great performance. Republic Day sales are now underway and will soon come to a close. When the device was first released, it cost over Rs 1 lakh. However, it is currently on Amazon at a significant 49% reduction. As a result, Rs 48,988 is the offer price.

What are the offer details?

Amazon has started giving SBI Bank members an immediate discount of Rs 1,000 to further sweeten the bargain. In order to make the phone even more inexpensive, it can also be bought on free EMI plans, which start at Rs 2,205 per month. You may exchange your old smartphone for up to Rs 22,800 with Amazon's exchange program. The physical attributes and operational state of your equipment determine the exchange value. You might be able to get the Galaxy S23 for less than Rs 25,000 if you combine this deal with the discount.

All about Samsung Galaxy S23

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU powers the Galaxy S23, which is optimized for gaming, multitasking, and lag-free performance. It's a dependable option for seamless use for four to five years. A 50MP wide sensor with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor make up the phone's triple camera arrangement on the back. A 12MP front camera produces clear, detailed images for video calls and selfies. In terms of battery, the smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery.

