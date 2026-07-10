Kriti, in a recent interview, opened up about her manifestation skills and how she bagged a national award too, with the process of visualisation and more. Talking to Humans Of Bombay, Kriti said, “Initially, I did not know what manifestation was. When I was trying for films, and I had not even gotten one film, I used to sometimes think of getting a debut award. I also used to daydream of getting my first film with Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. I always used to believe that it is happening.”