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Kriti Sanon Says She Manifested Her National Award, Here's the Dream Technique She Swears By
In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon revealed how she manifested her national award, big-banner films, and much more. If you, too, are heavy on manifestation and want to secure your dream life, then you must follow this technique shared by Kriti.
Star in truest sense!
Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes everyone go WOW with her stellar presence, acting skills, and witty remarks. She started on a clean slate in the industry with no contacts whatsoever and made her way up.
Diva and how!
Kriti is currently basking in all the love coming her way with the release of Cocktail 2. The actress has garnered widespread praise for her portrayal of Ally in the film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
How she manifests her dreams!
Kriti, in a recent interview, opened up about her manifestation skills and how she bagged a national award too, with the process of visualisation and more. Talking to Humans Of Bombay, Kriti said, “Initially, I did not know what manifestation was. When I was trying for films, and I had not even gotten one film, I used to sometimes think of getting a debut award. I also used to daydream of getting my first film with Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. I always used to believe that it is happening.”
And more...
Later, Kriti also revealed that she has a ‘dream book’ where she writes down her wishes and dreams. She wrote, winning a national award and also bagging a black lady, and that eventually happened with her. So if you want to manifest your dream life, Kriti believes in visualization and writing it down.
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