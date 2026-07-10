Alliance! Sohail Khan on Divorce From Seema Sajdeh: 'I Take the Responsibility'
Sohail Khan's ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, marked her presence at the reality show Alliance to see her ex-husband and actor. During their conversation, Khan took responsibility for their divorce. Here's what happened. Keep scrolling!
Of love and separation!
There are two shows currently that Indian audiences are enjoying: Lock Upp Season 2 and Alliance. The latter, hosted by Kuna Kemmu, featuring many noted celebs, including Sohail Khan, is showing interesting twists and turns, and there's no denying that. Now, in the latest episode, Seema Sajdeh Sohail's ex-wife was seen on the show, and here's how the conversation between them went.
Seema enters!
Just when the environment of Alliance was leaning towards the toxic side, Seema's entry brought a surprising element to the show, which eventually led to a sweet exchange between her and Sohail.
25 years of marriage!
When Kunal asked Sohail, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, how he felt after seeing his ex-wife on the show, he said, "Lovely, I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years.” Later, taking responsibility for their broken marriage, he took responsibility on national television. “Let me admit on national television that if there was any mistake between us, I take the onus and the responsibility.”
About their divorce, alliance and more!
Seema has been on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives earlier. Reportedly, she was drawn to the show's format for its more game-focused outline and less toxicity. About their personal lives, despite finalising their divorce in 2022 after being married since 1998, Sohail and Seema have consistently maintained a cordial relationship. They have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.
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