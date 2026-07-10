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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Nears Rs 80 Crore Worldwide
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia Bhatt's first outing in the YRF Spy Universe continues to perform steadily at the box office. After a promising opening weekend, Alpha has wrapped up its first week with nearly Rs 80 crore in worldwide earnings
'Alpha' Maintains a Stable First Week at the Box Office
Alia Bhatt's action-packed spy thriller Alpha continued its theatrical run with a steady performance on its seventh day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shiv Rawail directorial earned Rs 2.60 crore (net) on Thursday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 47.55 crore.
The film has also registered an India gross collection of Rs 56.66 crore after seven days. Backed by strong weekend numbers, Alpha managed to sustain reasonable collections during the weekdays despite the expected drop after Monday.
Worldwide Collection Climbs to Rs 79.21 Crore
The overseas market added Rs 1.25 crore gross on Day 7, pushing the international total to Rs 22.55 crore.
With domestic and overseas earnings combined, Alpha has now collected Rs 79.21 crore worldwide by the end of its opening week, placing it within touching distance of the Rs 80 crore milestone.
Day-wise India Net Collection Day 1 (Friday): Rs 9.25 crore Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 11.50 crore Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 13.25 crore Day 4 (Monday): Rs 3.85 crore Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 4.25 crore Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 2.85 crore Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 2.60 crore
Total India Net: Rs 47.55 crore
Occupancy Shows Evening Growth as Spy Thriller Continues Its Run
Alpha recorded an overall occupancy of 9.21% on Thursday across more than 7,000 shows. The film witnessed gradual improvement in audience turnout as the day progressed.
Morning: 6.08% Afternoon: 9.15% Evening: 9.85% Night: 11.77%
Released on July 3, 2026, Alpha marks Alia Bhatt's entry into the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, while Hrithik Roshan makes a special cameo that has become one of the talking points among fans.
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