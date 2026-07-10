Alia Bhatt's action-packed spy thriller Alpha continued its theatrical run with a steady performance on its seventh day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shiv Rawail directorial earned Rs 2.60 crore (net) on Thursday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 47.55 crore.

The film has also registered an India gross collection of Rs 56.66 crore after seven days. Backed by strong weekend numbers, Alpha managed to sustain reasonable collections during the weekdays despite the expected drop after Monday.