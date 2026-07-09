Saif Ali Khan believes Dhurandhar has transformed Bollywood's creative landscape. Praising the Ranveer Singh-starrer, the actor said the film has changed audience expectations and encouraged filmmakers to embrace bold, original storytelling.

Saif Ali Khan believes Dhurandhar has had a lasting impact on Bollywood and changed the way actors and filmmakers think about cinema. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor shared that the massive success of Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer has created a clear divide in the industry, influencing how stories are now being chosen and presented.

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'There's a time before Dhurandhar and a time after'

During the conversation, Saif was asked whether he is now choosing more diverse scripts. Responding candidly, he said he now enjoys the freedom to explore projects that genuinely excite him instead of following conventional trends.

Reflecting on Dhurandhar's success, Saif remarked, "I see a time before Dhurandhar and a time after." According to him, the film proved that audiences are ready to embrace bold storytelling and original ideas. He added that viewers now appreciate films that are made with passion rather than formula-driven commercial elements.

The actor also highlighted how the film's music stood out for its freshness and originality. He praised the makers for avoiding unnecessary glamour and item numbers, saying the songs blended naturally into the narrative instead of feeling forced.

Saif hints at exploring similar films

Although Saif did not confirm signing a film similar to Dhurandhar, his comments suggest he is open to taking on projects that challenge traditional Bollywood formulas. He believes audiences today are looking for originality, creative risks, and meaningful storytelling rather than repetitive commercial templates.

Saif's upcoming projects

On the work front, Saif has an exciting slate of releases. He will next be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Oppam and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

He is also part of Hum Hindustani, which will premiere on Netflix. While the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, the project has already generated curiosity among fans awaiting Saif's next screen appearance.