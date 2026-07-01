Has Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter found love? If reports are to be believed, then she is dating Ecuador Football Star Piero Hincapié. Here's everything you need to know. Keep scrolling!

The FIFA fever is on, and we are all loving that! Apart from the nail-biting football matches that are keeping us all hooked, it is the smoke of alleged romance brewing between footballers and potential celeb partners that has given us yet another reason to dive more into the starry, sporty world. Many footballers have announced and allegedly accepted their loving relationships amid the tournament buzz. Now a new name has been added to the list! Yes, you read that right. The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 recently saw Grammy-winning pop star Sabrina Carpenter become a hot topic of discussion during one of the matches.

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Has Sabrina Carpenter Found Love?

Yes, she has sparked dating rumours with Ecuador footballer Piero Hincapie. The unexpected buzz around their dating started to ignite with the Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 match last week held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The high-octane match was thrilling, but fans also caught a surprising glimpse at Sabrina cheering and hooting in the stadium.

X Post Goes Viral

Several videos of the singer went viral, hinting at her and Piero's alleged romance. Rumours have it, as per X, that it was TMZ who first broke the dating news, but there's no material on their official website about the same. Well, it will be a test of time to see if these two are actually dating or not.

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Age Gap Buzz

Sabrina was born on May 11, 1999. She recently turned 27; Piero, on the other hand, is 24 years old. This makes a 5-year age gap between the two, which netizens have been finding interesting to discuss.