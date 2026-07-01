“My Goal Is Victory” – Mbappe Vows FIFA World Cup Glory Over Chasing Messi’s Record
Kylian Mbappe first played in the FIFA World Cup back in 2018. Ever since he got the chance, this French star has been on a goal-scoring spree. Now, he wants to score even more to lead his team to victory.
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Kylian Mbappe is on his way to creating the record for most goals in World Cup history
Kylian Mbappe is on track to become the highest goal-scorer in World Cup history. The French striker has already scored 18 goals in 18 World Cup matches. He recently scored a double against Sweden in the Round of 32 match.
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Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of breaking Lionel Messi's record in the World Cup
Argentina's captain Lionel Messi holds the record for the most goals in World Cup history with 19. French star Kylian Mbappe is right on his heels. The football world is buzzing, wondering if Mbappe will break Messi's record in this very tournament.
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Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are in the race for the Golden Boot in the current World Cup
Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are top contenders for the Golden Boot in this World Cup, with six goals each so far. Mbappe already won the Golden Boot in the 2022 World Cup. Messi, on the other hand, has never won this award and is aiming to change that this time.
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Kylian Mbappe's goal is not personal records, but to make France World Cup champions again
Despite the goal-scoring battle with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe has made his priorities clear. 'The goal is to go as far as possible in this World Cup. I want to be here until July 19,' he said. July 19 is the date of the final, and Mbappe wants to play in it. He is more focused on making France the champion again than on his personal records.
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Kylian Mbappe has clarified that he is not in a goal-scoring competition with Lionel Messi
When asked about his goal-scoring race with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe said, 'We are trying to win matches. We want to go game by game. The more I score, the more I will reach new heights. I am sure Leo will score more goals. That's why I am not thinking about it. I am thinking more about who our next opponent might be. Our goal is to reach the final.'
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France is set to face Paraguay in the next match of the current World Cup
In the Round of 16, France is all set to face Paraguay. Paraguay is coming off a huge win, having defeated four-time World Cup champions Germany in a penalty shootout. This Latin American team could give the two-time world champions France a tough fight. However, after an easy win against Sweden, Kylian Mbappe is confident about winning against Paraguay too.
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Mbappe's goal is to perform even better against Paraguay in the Round of 16 match
Speaking before the match against Paraguay, Kylian Mbappe said, 'We are trying to see how we can improve before the Paraguay match. We still have room for improvement. We are positive, we have the ability to score goals. This means we have the opportunity to move forward in the match.'
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France could face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup
If France wins against Paraguay in the Round of 16, they might face Morocco in the quarter-finals. Morocco will play against co-host Canada in their Round of 16 match. Given the kind of football the African team is playing right now, they will start as the favourites against Canada.
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