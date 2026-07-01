5 8 Image Credit : Getty

Kylian Mbappe has clarified that he is not in a goal-scoring competition with Lionel Messi

When asked about his goal-scoring race with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe said, 'We are trying to win matches. We want to go game by game. The more I score, the more I will reach new heights. I am sure Leo will score more goals. That's why I am not thinking about it. I am thinking more about who our next opponent might be. Our goal is to reach the final.'