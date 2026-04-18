Sabrina Carpenter made her Coachella 2026 act unforgettable by bringing out Madonna as a surprise guest. The pop icon joined her to debut a new 'Vogue' duet and later performed 'Like a Prayer', marking Madonna's return to the festival.

Coachella 2026 has stolen the spotlight, with a relentless lineup of back-to-back performances that are redefining what a live music experience can be. Recently, Sabrina Carpenter made her act extremely special by having Madonna as her surprise guest. Madonna made a surprise cameo during Sabrina Carpenter's headlining set on Friday night. Carpenter was midway through "Juno" -- typically the song on her "Short 'n Sweet" tour where she'd "arrest" a different celebrity -- to bring out Madonna. The pop queen emerged through the middle of the stage to sing "Vogue," joining Carpenter to debut a new duet that's rumored to be on the singer's upcoming album "Confessions II." Then, Madonna took the mic to give an extended address to the audience, as per Variety.

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Madonna Reflects on 'Full Circle' Coachella Moment

"So 20 years ago today I performed at Coachella," said Madonna. "I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed 'Confessions on a Dance Floor Pt. 1' in America, and that was such a thrill for me, so you can imagine what a thrill it is to be back 20 years later in the same boots, with the same corset, the jacket I had on earlier, a Gucci jacket. So it's like a full circle moment, you know? Very meaningful for me."

Iconic Duets and Album Tease

After Madonna gave an astrology lesson (literally), the two joined forces to duet on her classic "Like a Prayer," with backup dancers dressed in habits sauntering down from the back of the stage.

The timing of Madonna's return to Coachella aligns with the announcement of her upcoming album "Confessions II" earlier this week. (ANI)