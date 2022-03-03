  • Facebook
    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how

    Sonu Sood is all set to help Indian students to get back home safely from Ukraine; explained his evacuation strategy 

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how RC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 9:37 AM IST
    Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns saviour again, and this time he is all set to help Indian students stranded in Ukraine to get back India (Home) safely to be with their families.

    This is not the first time Sonu Sood is doing kind acts, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic; the actor helped people in many ways. The actor-turned-philanthropist who received praise for assisting migrants in reaching their homes during the pandemic is now assisting Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine's Kharkiv city in getting the Polish border and safely returning home.

    Several students shared videos of getting help from Sonu's charity organisation. The actor is helping them reach back home safely also shared updates on his Twitter account. It is said that Sonu is doing his best to assist the students to reach the Polish border. Some students thank Sonu for being his support on social media.

     Harsha, a student, stated, "We were stuck in Kyiv and it was Sonu Sood sir and his team who helped us to get out. With their help, we are heading to Lviv which is a safer place and from there we will reach India."

    Another one, Charu, said, "I am leaving Kyiv. Sonu Sood sir helped us at the right time. In sometime we will reach Lviv and from there we will cross the Poland border by tonight. Thank you so much, they are giving us hope."

    According to Sonu Sood, who described the evacuation strategy to Hindustan Times, local taxis were dispatched to the students' location, from where they were transported to Kharkiv's railway station. They moved by train to a safer place in Lviv, where buses had already been scheduled to transport them to the Polish border. We are also paying for students’ air travel if they cannot afford it. Dozens of them have already reached their home in India."

    He tweeted on March 2, "Tough times for our students in Ukraine & probably my toughest assignment till date. Fortunately we managed to help many students cross the border to safe territory. Lets keep trying. They need us. Thank You @eoiromania @IndiaInPoland @meaindia for your prompt help. Jai Hind (sic)."

    In 2020-2021, Sonu provided oxygen cylinders medicines to many hospitals. 

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
