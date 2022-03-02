  • Facebook
    Horrifying: Ukrainian almost killed by missile strike while recording video runs for cover

    “We used up all the donations, bought basic materials and provisions, took them to the shelters, now wrapping up to leave,” the man is heard saying in the video, seconds before he runs for cover.

    Horrifying Ukrainian almost killed by missile strike while recording video runs for cover
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 9:23 PM IST
    A video has emerged on social media showing the moment a Ukrainian man was almost killed by a missile strike while recording a message.

    “We used up all the donations, bought basic materials and provisions, took them to the shelters, now wrapping up to leave,” the man is heard saying in the video, seconds before he runs for cover.

    Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria Olexander Scherba on Wednesday shared the clip on Twitter. Scherba wrote, “A volunteer was almost killed while recording a video message.”

    However, the location where the footage was filmed was not immediately clear. 

    Meanwhile, Russia is gathering troops closer and closer to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in an online post on Wednesday. “We are preparing and will defend Kyiv!,” he added. “Kyiv stands and will stand.”

    Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centres that its invasion force has so far failed to tame.

    Also read: World War III would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive: Russian Foreign Minister

    With Moscow having failed in its aim of swiftly overthrowing Ukraine’s government after nearly a week, Western countries are worried that it is switching to new, far more violent tactics to blast its way into cities it had expected to easily take.

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes, Ukraine’s emergency service said on Wednesday. “Children, women and defence forces are losing their lives every hour,” it said in a statement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said almost 6,000 Russians were killed in six days of the war, according to a Reuters report.

    Also read: Russian military claims to have taken over Ukraine’s Kherson

    Also read: Almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war, says Ukraine President Zelensky

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 9:23 PM IST
