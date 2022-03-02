  • Facebook
    Russian military claims to have taken over Ukraine’s Kherson

    “The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional centre of Kherson under full control,” defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks as reported by AFP.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military claims to have taken over Ukraine's Kherson-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
    The Russian army claimed on Wednesday it had taken control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson as Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country entered its seventh day, news agency AFP reported.

    "The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional centre of Kherson under full control," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks as reported by AFP.

    He claimed that public services and transport were operating as usual. “The city is not experiencing shortages of food and essential goods,” he added.

    Also read: Joe Biden: US troops won't fight for Ukraine, will defend NATO

    He said talks were under way between the Russian army and local authorities on maintaining order, protecting the population and keeping public services functioning.

    Kherson’s mayor Igor Nikolayev said in a post on Facebook, “We are still Ukraine. Still firm.”

    Apparently contradicting the Russian Army’s claims, he said he needed to find a way to “collect the (bodies of the) dead” and “restore electricity, gas, water and heating where they are damaged.”

    Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: One million people displaced in war-torn country, says UN

    “But I warn you right away: to complete these tasks today means to perform a miracle,” he added.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin last Thursday ordered troops to invade pro-Western Ukraine to “de-militarise” and “denazify” the country.

    All in all, the Russian military damaged more than 1,500 military facilities in Ukraine, Konashenkov said on Wednesday, adding that 58 planes, 46 drones and 472 tanks and other armoured vehicles had been destroyed.

    Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden vowed to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address. Announcing that the US is banning Russia from its airspace, Biden said the Russian president met with “a wall of strength” in Ukraine.

    Also read: Emotional EU Parliament gives Ukraine President Zelensky standing ovation

    Also read: Launching ‘high-precision strikes’: Russia warns Ukraine residents in Kyiv to flee

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 3:17 PM IST
