Social media star Orhan Awatramani, AKA Orry, earns lavishly from his online presence. He also revealed that one of the reels made him a whopping amount of Rs 76 lakh. Keep scrolling to know more.

There's something so unseriously chic about the way Orhan Awatramani, AKA everyone's very own Orry, marks his presence on social media. Calling his fans his beloved minions, he poses with all the celebrities in his signature way. We love his content and how. Not just his pictures but even his reels are super interesting. He loves following the latest Instagram trends and keeps impressing his fans with his online content.

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Orry Opens Up On His Finances

Well, you will be surprised to know that the influencer earns a whopping amount from social media reels. Yes, you read that right. During a candid conversation with Kavya Karnatac on the Learn by KK Create podcast, Orry opened up about his finances and how his one reel earned him Rs 76 lakh. Talking about his earnings, Orry said, “Last month I made Rs 76 lakhs on just one deal, like one reel." The host was visibly shock learning this information.

Orry also revealed the funda of ‘paid friendships’ he said, “I make my most money from events and paid friendships.” Orry went onto reveal that people can hire him for a range of social media activities. From lunches, dinners, family gatherings, events, birthdays etc, but it comes with a price and there's no denying that.

Here's How You Can ‘Buy’ Orry

"Rs15 to Rs 25 lakhs, you can buy me for lunch, you can buy me for dinner, I'll come to your wedding, I'll come to your birthday, and I'll give a speech as if we're childhood friends, I'll hang out with you and have shots with your parents, touch everyone you want. It's an experience you can buy,” he told the host.

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Talking about his popularity and the love he receives from netizens he said, “Hindustan mein sirf do logon ke poses famous hai, Shah Rukh Khan and Orry. So I really love that I’ve reached that status.”