Internet personality Orry has sparked a heated online debate after questioning genderless washroom spaces on a podcast, raising concerns about safety, privacy, and practicality in India while social media remains sharply divided over his remarks.

Internet personality Orry has become the centre of a major online discussion after a clip from a recent podcast started going viral. The conversation, which focused on the idea of “genderless spaces”, took an unexpected turn when Orry shared his views on separate washroom facilities and women’s safety.

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The viral clip is from an episode of ‘Learn By KK Create’, where host Kavya Karnatac discussed the concept of gender-neutral spaces. During the conversation, Orry questioned whether completely shared washroom spaces would be practical in a country like India, where safety concerns remain a major issue.

Orry Questions Idea Of Gender-Neutral Washrooms

During the discussion, Orry raised concerns about how such spaces could impact women’s comfort and security. He explained his point by asking whether a parent would feel comfortable if their daughter had to use a washroom where unknown men were present in the same area.

His comments quickly caught attention because many viewers did not expect Orry, who is usually associated with celebrity events and social media trends, to take a serious stance on a social issue.

The clip spread widely across social media platforms, with users debating both sides of the conversation. Some supported Orry’s argument, saying that safety and privacy should be considered while discussing public spaces.

Social Media Divided Over The Viral Debate

While many users praised Orry for bringing up practical concerns, others argued that discussions around inclusive spaces require more understanding and sensitivity. The debate highlighted the larger conversation around balancing safety, privacy and accessibility in public facilities.

Several social media users also pointed out that ideas around shared spaces need to be discussed according to the social environment and challenges of each country rather than being adopted without considering local realities.

The viral moment has once again brought attention to the ongoing conversation about washroom policies, personal safety and how public spaces should be designed for everyone.