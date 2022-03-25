Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR flop or hit? Here's what SS Rajamouli's film box office opening and trade analysts have to say

    Many movie trade analysts predicted that Jr NTR and Ram Charan's film box office opening at Rs 200 to Rs 250 crores worldwide.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    RRR's SS Rajamouli's much anticipated historical piece opens in theatres today, Friday. Jr NTR and Ram Charan feature in the magnum opus, bringing together two of Telugu cinema's most prominent performers. Fans are delighted to see both of the renowned actors reunited and see what Rajamouli has up his sleeve this time around. 

    Five years after releasing Baahubali 2, the filmmaker is releasing a new film. Experts predict that RRR will have a sizeable first-day box office collection with high expectations.

    In an interview, trade expert Ramesh Bala predicted a worldwide box office opening of Rs 200 to Rs 250 crores. While the Telugu box office would undoubtedly contribute the most to the opening day box office collections, he believes that foreign earnings will accelerate the box office collection.

    Trade expert Ramesh Bala predicted a worldwide box office opening of Rs 200 to Rs 250 crores in an interview. While the Telugu box office would surely give the most to the opening day box office collections, he feels that international revenues will speed up the group.

    RRR hasn't had a strong advance booking in Hindi either. Girish Johar, a film producer and film industry specialist, tells us, "The hype for RRR is decent but not exceptional." We must comprehend that the picture does not feature any North-relatable actors. Everyone knows that Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have particular responsibilities, thus whatever advancements we are seeing right now are due to SS Rajamuoli's name. The film might gross between Rs 13 and Rs 15 crores, although word of mouth could impact the opening numbers. The box office collection may climb if word of mouth is positive, but it may decline if word of mouth is negative."

    RRR is expected to have a substantially lower opening box office collection than SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. The film had a gigantic Rs 40 crore opening at the time, breaking a few records in the process. When asked what has changed this time, Girish responds, "Times have changed." That was a whole different film, with entirely different commercial scenarios.

    RRR is arriving post-Covid, so a lot of things have altered and are still in play right now. Having said that, I believe this is a decent start."

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
