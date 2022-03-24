The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher's film crosses Rs 200 cr mark

The Kashmir Files crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. The movie became highest-grossing Hindi film in recent times

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' establishes new standards and milestones each day. The exodus drama has become the most earning Hindi film during the epidemic, topping Rs 200 crore at the local box office and Rs 28.85 crores globally in 13 days, bringing the total to Rs 228.85 crores.

The 'Kashmir Files' crew is ecstatic with the critical accolades and massive reception the film has received. Perhaps one of the most talked-about and much-contested films of its time, the exodus drama has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, smashing records established by Bollywood's top money-spinners and setting the cash registers ringing.

Taking to his social media recently Taran Adarsh mentioned, “#TheKashmirFiles crosses Rs 200 crore mark… also crosses lifetime biz of #Sooryavanshi… becomes HIGHEST GROSSING HINDI FILM (pandemic era)… (Week 2) Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total 200.13 cr #India biz.”

Despite numerous odds, including a non-holiday release, minimal advertising, a small screen count, and stiff competition from Radhe Shyam and Bachchhan Paandey, The Kashmir Files has emerged as a box office triumph.

With massive critical praise, a hard-hitting plot, and fantastic performances, 'The Kashmir Files' is performing extraordinarily well at the box office and is projected to reach the objective of Rs 175 crores on Monday, March 21st.

'The Kashmir Files,' as the title implies, is a true storey based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide. It's a terrible storey about Kashmiri pandits' sorrow, suffering, struggle, and trauma, and it raises serious questions about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity. The exodus drama, written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

'The Kashmir Files,' directed and written by Vivek Agnihotri and film was produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The movie was released in theatres on March 11, 2022.