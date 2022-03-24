Is Shraddha Kapoor single again? Actress parts ways with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha; read details

Has Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor parted ways with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha? Here's what we know

We regret to notify Shraddha Kapoor's fans and followers of the unfortunate development of their favourite actress. Shraddha Kapoor's romance with her famous photographer lover Rohan Shrestha has ended. In reality, Shraddha Kapoor was just transformed into Rohan Shrestha's bridal muse. Take cues from them on handling professional matters in the best way possible.

Shraddha often makes headlines for her rumoured love-affair with Rohan Shrestha. As per the latest report, the couple have parted ways after dating for almost 4 years.



While the two have always kept their relationship status private, rumours of their wedding frequently circulate on the internet. According to reports, the two celebrities have called it quits.



While the reason for their breakup is not known, Rohan was not a part of Shraddha's birthday celebration this year. Shraddha, who turned a year older on March 3, celebrated her special day with her family in Goa. Pinkvilla said the rumoured couple was in an on-off relationship since January, and their breakup happened in February.

Meanwhile, when news of Shraddha and Rohan's wedding appeared online in August 2021, the actress' father, Shakti Kapoor, spoke out about it. He said that Rohan is a family friend and has known his father for many years, but he has not asked Shraddha's hand in marriage.



