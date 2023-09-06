Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer, Alia Bhatt's film selected for Busan International Film Festival

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has been selected in the 'Open Cinema Section' at the 28th Busan International Film Festival.

Rocky & Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has received critical praise and is well-liked by the public. The box office collection had increased significantly since its premiere. The film has been the buzz of the town, thanks to its songs, star-studded ensemble, and massive grandeur. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be featured in the Open Cinema category at the Busan International Film Festival 2023, alongside four other films: Dogman and The Animal Kingdom from France, Revolver Lily from Japan, and One More Chance from Hong Kong.

Karan Johar shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Feeling absolutely blessed & grateful!" #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is attending the @busanfilmfest!!!"

Aside from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film also featured important performances by Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film, directed by Karan Johar, marks the filmmaker's return after a seven-year hiatus.

Rocky & Rani Kii Rocky, a vivacious Punjabi, and Rani, an intelligent Bengali journalist, fall in love despite their opposing characteristics in Prem Kahaani. Faced with opposition from their families, they decide to live with one other's families for three months before marrying.