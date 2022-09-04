Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor shares cute picture with her late husband

    On the occasion of her late husband Rishi Kapoor's birthday, Neetu Kapoor sent a tribute to him on Instagram.

    Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor shares cute picture with her late husband
    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    In 2020, Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode, leaving an illimitable and unrivalled legacy. His tragic death shocked the entire country, especially his loved ones, admirers, and well-wishers. The actor spent two years battling leukaemia (blood cancer). At Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, he passed away. Before going back to India, he was receiving treatment in New York. 

    On the occasion of her late husband Rishi Kapoor's 70th birthday, his late wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, posted a lovely message on social media.

    Also Read: Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 5 interesting things about ‘Bobby’ actor

    Neetu posted a silly photo of herself and Rishi along with the message, "Happy birthday," and a red heart emoji. The late actor is seen wearing a colourful, wacky glass in the photograph, and his wife cradles his face as they smile for the camera. 

    The husband and wife were also seen wearing identical black clothing. Soni Razdan and fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania responded to the unique homage by sending out red heart emojis.

    Together, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor appeared in several Bollywood movies, including Zinda Dil, Amar Akbar, Anthony, Doosra Aadmi, Dhan Daulat, Rafoo Chakkar, and Kabhi Kabhie. Do Dooni Chaar (2010), Besharam, and Love Aaj Kal (2009) are current examples of their work (2013).

    Neetu was most recently observed at work in JugJugg Jeeyo. Raj Mehta, who also directed the 2019 smash blockbuster Good Newz starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, directed the comedy-drama movie, which Viacom18 Studios produced, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. 

    Also Read: Esha Gupta’s ‘Disney Princess’ moment is about wearing SEXY deep neck blouse

    Along with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. After seven years, Neetu made her return to the big screen with her performance. She last appeared in Besharam alongside Rishi and the actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is also their son.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
