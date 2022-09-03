Esha Gupta’s ‘Disney Princess’ moment is about wearing SEXY deep neck blouse

Aashram 3 hottie, actor Esha Gupta looked stunning in the mauve lehenga that she donned for a bridal photoshoot. Esha, who made her acting debut with Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Jannat’, has become of the most favourite hotties in the film industry.

Actor Esha Gupta went uber sexy with her pictures as she posed for a photo shoot where she donned a gorgeous maroon lehenga with a matching blouse. This is not the first time that Esha has shared pictures of herself donning traditional attire.

In fact, recently, the actor has shared loads of photographs of herself in bridal wear, as a part of the photoshoot she did for a wedding magazine. And with the latest pictures that the actor posted, Esha has been slaying in as fans continue to go all gaga over her uber-sexy pictures.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) “Living my Disney fantasy,” wrote Esha Gupta in the caption. Esha made heads turn in the pictures as she put her cleavage on display in the blouse she wore with a deep neck cut. The mauve lehenga set came with intricate work detailing with sequin embellished all over it.

The pictures that Esha Gupta posted on her social media, were proof that the actor will make as a stunning bride, on the day she decides to get married. Previously also, Esha has posed in bridal wear that made her stand out. These pictures of Esha serve as a visual treat for her fans who love commenting and liking her pictures.

Esha Gupta entered the Hindi film industry with the movie ‘Jannat’ in which she starred opposite actor Emraan Hashmi. From Jannat to Aashram 3, the actor has gained popularity among moviegoers, especially on social media.

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the popular web series ‘Aashram 3’. Esha performed some bold scenes in the series that starred actor Booby Deol in the lead role. Meanwhile, in her personal life, the actor is presently on a vacation in Spain.