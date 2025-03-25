user
user

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni reveals his mindset as a finisher, says 'thought process is only about hitting a six'

MS Dhoni shares his mindset as a finisher in IPL, emphasizing the importance of hitting sixes and making every run count in high-pressure games.

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni reveals his mindset as a finisher, says 'thought process is only about hitting a six' snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 25, 2025, 9:44 PM IST

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who often gets role of finisher in IPL matches for his team Chennai Super Kings, has said that he tries to get extra runs with every shot.

"When you go in to bat, you look at the scoreboard-- what the team needs from you. If you are going to face 4-5 deliveries, you try to hit as many big shots as you can. At that moment, the thought process is only about hitting a six. You hardly plan for a four, especially if you have wickets in hand. A four becomes a by-product--you are always looking for a six." MS Dhoni told Jio Hostar.

Also read: IPL 2025: What did MS Dhoni tell young sensation Vignesh Puthur after CSK's win against MI? REVEALED!

"With God's grace, I have been able to score so many runs in the last few deliveries because every run counts in a high-scoring game. That extra two runs really matters if you're getting a six instead of a four. That's what I keep telling the bowlers--'You may get hit for four boundaries, but if you bowl the sixth delivery as a dot ball, it could actually help us win the game.' So, that is something the bowlers need to believe. The same applies to the batsmen--have that belief, have that confidence that you'll be able to achieve it," the wicketkeper-batter added.

Dhoni, still performing admirably at 43, occupies a crucial position within the five-time champions' structure. He has maintained his role as a finisher for Chennai.

Also read: IPL 2025: Is the 'Impact Player' rule making games high-scoring? CSK's MS Dhoni shares his take

The experienced wicketkeeper steps in to bat for a few overs, showcasing his explosive batting capabilities.

Dhoni is 19 runs away from becoming the franchise's all-time leading run-scorer in the IPL. Suresh Raina holds the record with 4,687 runs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers snt

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why snt

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium to host Women's Cricket World Cup matches in 2025 dmn

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium to host Women's Cricket World Cup matches in 2025

IPL 2025: Good news for LSG as Avesh Khan cleared to rejoin squad after knee injury recovery snt

IPL 2025: Good news for LSG as Avesh Khan cleared to rejoin squad after knee injury recovery

IPL 2025: What did MS Dhoni tell young sensation Vignesh Puthur after CSK's win against MI? REVEALED! HRD

IPL 2025: What did MS Dhoni tell young sensation Vignesh Puthur after CSK's win against MI? REVEALED!

Recent Stories

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers snt

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why snt

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations snt

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon