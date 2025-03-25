Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh to play villain in Ajay Devgn starrer; FIRST look out – Check here

Read Full Article

Amidst Salman Khan's Sikandar, Ajay Devgn is also roaring. Ajay is once again in the limelight with his upcoming film Raid 2. Fans are excited about the film and are waiting for its release. Meanwhile, Ajay increased the excitement of the fans by revealing his first look from the film. As soon as the look came out, fans started commenting. Most of them said that they couldn't wait to watch the film. Ajay has done another blast. He has revealed who will be the villain in Raid 2. Also shared the first look.

Who is the Villain in Ajay Devgn's Film Raid 2?

Ajay Devgn has been in discussion for a long time regarding his film Raid 2. Meanwhile, it has been revealed who will play the role of the villain in his film. Ritesh Deshmukh has become the villain in Raid 2 and his first look from the film has been revealed. In the film, Ritesh's character's name is Dada Bhai, who is a politician. Ajay has shared Ritesh's first-look poster on his Instagram. Sharing the poster, he wrote - Dada Bhai is not dependent on the law, he is the owner of the law. Watch #Raid2 in your nearest theaters on May 1st. Looking at Ritesh's look, it is speculated that he will play the role of a powerful leader in the film.

When will Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 be released?

Ajay Devgn's film Raid came in 2018. This film directed by Rajkumar Gupta received a good response. This film, made with a budget of 40 crores, collected 153.62 crores. Now, after 7 years, the sequel of the same film, Raid 2, is coming. Raid 2 is releasing on May 1st this year. Let us tell you that apart from Ajay and Ritesh Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor will also be seen in the film.

