Did Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal started dating during the covid pandemic and got married. They have been an adorable couple during public appearances and with their social media game too. Not until they moved out and lived separately for over a year. Divorce rumors sparked when they deleted their wedding pictures and other pictures together from their social media handles.

Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh on Dhanashree Verma:

This couple got divorced in the Bombay Family Court in Bandra. The Indian cricket player Yuzvendra Chahal reportedly agreed to pay above 4 crores of alimony to Dhanashree Verma. Since then Dhanashree Verma has been trolled as the 'gold digger' on social media.

What caught the attention of the netizens is the controversy after Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, liked a social media post that labeled Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife, as a "gold digger." This move by the captain's wife sparked heated debates among fans and critics.

The post in question was shared by influencer Shubhankar Mishra on his Instagram handle. He criticized Dhanashree for accepting ₹4.75 crore as alimony from Chahal. Mishra questioned her claims of being a "self-made woman" while relying on financial settlements after divorce. Ritika’s like on the post led many to speculate about the real situations.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in 2020 but announced their separation in 2025 after living separately for 18 months. The divorce proceedings that came to on March 20, 2025, included a huge alimony settlement that became the trending point of public scrutiny.

Dhanashree’s Response

In the middle of the controversy, Dhanashree's music video titled 'Dekha Ji Dekha Maine,' which revolves around betrayal and toxic relationships. Her cryptic response to questions about the divorce—“Gaana suno pehle” (Listen to the song first)—has left fans speculating about its connection to her personal life.⁵

