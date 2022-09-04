Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 5 interesting things about ‘Bobby’ actor

Did you know that Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had fainted during their wedding? Here are some interesting things about the actor, on his birth anniversary, that his fans must know about.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor was known for his excellent performance and looks. He left us and this world but he continues to live in the hearts of his millions of fans. Rishi Kapoor was born on 4 September 1952 in Mumbai to actor-director Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. He started his career as a child artist and then went on to climb the stairs of heights. Today, on the occasion of the actor's birth anniversary, are some interesting things about the late actor his fans must know.

Started career as a child artist: Born in the first family of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor appeared on screen for the first time at the age of three. He appeared briefly in the song 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua' from the 1955 film 'Shree 420'. After this, he started his career as a lead actor in 1973 with 'Bobby'. The film was well-liked by the people. But people thought that Raj Kapoor had made 'Bobby' to launch him. However, once Rishi Kapoor said that 'Bobby' was made to pay the debts caused by 'Mera Naam Joker'.

Rishi Kapoor as a romantic hero: He played romantic characters in 92 films from 1973 to 2000. He was well-liked as a romantic hero. He had worked in many films like 'Damini', 'Nagina', 'Prem Rog', 'Laila Majnu', 'Karz', 'Prem Rog', 'Sargam', 'Do Premi', 'Chandni'. At the same time, after 2000, he started playing supporting roles. His performances in 'Agneepath', 'Student of the Year', '102 Not Out', and 'Kapoor and Sons' won everyone's heart.

When he fainted in his own marriage, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor would fight a lot earlier, which turned into love. The two got married in the year 1980. But both had fainted during their marriage. Interestingly, both, Neetu and Rishi fainted during their wedding. While Neetu could not handle her heavy lehenga, Rishi Kapoor fainted due to the crowd.

Rishi Kapoor was called the ‘sweater man’: Rishi Kapoor was fond of different types of sweaters. He loved sweaters to such an extent that he did not repeat his sweater in any of his films. He himself had tweeted about this once. This also got him the tag of being the ‘sweater man’. Fans also liked this look of the actor so much that the demand for special sweaters and jackets increased in the shops.

Tried hand at direction too: Rishi Kapoor was not only a great actor, but apart from this he also tried his hand at direction. In the year 1999, he made the film 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' with Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna. However, the film could not do anything special at the box office.