    Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Neetu Kapoor drops throwback picture remembering her late husband

    Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and his entire family were left behind when Rishi Kapoor passed away three years ago. Neetu Kapoor posted a vintage photo of the late, renowned actor to honour him.
     

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    The iconic Indian actor Rishi Kapoor passed away one year ago today. After a protracted battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor died in 2020. On the third anniversary of his passing, Neetu Kapoor, his actress-wife, uploaded a photo on social media honouring the late actor. In the film industry, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were an IT couple, and they continue to be one of the most adored celebrity couples ever. She was devastated when the actress's husband passed away three years ago. She now carries his memories with her, and on this day, she has shared one of the actor's recollections to honour him.

    On social media, Neetu Kapoor is quite active. She enjoys sending out images and videos. Be it vintage or from the locations where she filmed. On the anniversary of Rishi Kapoor's passing today, Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback photo of the two of them. We can see them posing for a photo and grinning sweetly in the image. They appeared to be travelling internationally. The pair of attractive actors and actresses were spotted matching in blue.

    Neetu Kapoor posts a touching tribute to her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, with the message, "You are missed every day with all the wonderful happy memories." Fans are drooling over the image and expressing sympathy for the seasoned actress for her loss. Neetu Kapoor's post is available here.

    Riddhima Kapoor recalled her father as well as Neetu Kapoor. On her Instagram stories, she shared a few images. In the first, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima, Samara, and Ranbir Kapoor are all shown in a family photo. It dates back to a family dinner they had a few years ago. The second image depicts Riddhima as a young child. Riddhima can be seen posing for a photo with her father. Here is a link to her Instagram stories:

    The death of Rishi Kapoor came as a big shock to everyone. Paresh Rawal co-starred in the actor's final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, as some of the actor's previous projects were left unfinished. Two heroes play the same part for the first time in a movie.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
