Kannada’s ‘Divine Star’ Rishab Shetty is celebrating his 43rd birthday on July 7. While fans and celebrities are sharing wishes, his wife Pragathi Shetty’s heartfelt post has caught everyone’s attention online for its emotional message and loving tribute.

Kannada cinema's 'Divine Star' Rishab Shetty is celebrating his 43rd birthday today (July 7). Fans, fellow actors, and friends have been flooding social media with wishes. But on this special day, a heartfelt message from his wife, Pragathi Shetty, has gone completely viral. Pragathi took to Instagram, sharing some beautiful pictures with Rishab, and poured her heart out about her love, respect, and gratitude for her husband.

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"Your trust and love are the reason"

"Happy birthday to the one who makes every single day more beautiful. You have made my life more wonderful than I could have ever imagined. Your love is my light and my peace," Pragathi wrote. She added, "Whatever I am today, it's all because of your encouragement, your trust, and your love. You stood by me as my partner, my biggest strength, and turned my small world into an ocean of endless dreams."

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"Thank you for being you"

Continuing her emotional post, she said, "Every step we have walked together is a precious memory. We've had laughter, tears, happiness, and disagreements in our life. But what's bigger than all of that is our mutual understanding and a love that never fades. Thank you for being you. I love you more than words can ever say."

Fans are absolutely loving Pragathi's heartfelt message, and the comments section is filled with best wishes for the couple. Amid all the birthday celebrations for Rishab Shetty, this post has definitely become a special highlight on social media.

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