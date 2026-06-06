Rishab Shetty penned a heartwarming birthday wish for Rakshit Shetty, calling him a 'permanent chapter'. Meanwhile, Rishab has commenced work on 'Jai Hanuman', where he will play the titular role in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe film.

Actor-director Rishab Shetty penned a heartwarming wish for Rakshit Shetty as the actor and filmmaker turns a year older on Saturday. Taking to his X handle, Rishab Shetty shared a photo with Rakshit Shetty and wrote, "In the world of passing faces this friend became a permanent chapter. Happy birthday maga Rakshit Shetty."

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Rakshit Shetty is primarily known for his role in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello: Side A and its sequel. It was one of the highly praised movies of the actor. It was directed by Hemanth M Rao. The film also starred Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role. The movie was released in 2023.

Rishab Shetty begins work on 'Jai Hanuman'

On the work front, Rishab Shetty recently commenced work on his much-awaited 'Jai Hanuman'. The project was formally launched with a grand muhurat puja on February 22, 2026, at Anjanadri Betta in Hampi, a site revered as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

The makers shared the update on their official social media handles, announcing the auspicious beginning of the mythological action film. The caption read, "#JaiHanuman begins with the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman. The film commenced with an auspicious pooja ceremony at Anjanadri Betta near Hampi - the sacred birthplace of Lord Hanuman."

A one-minute video accompanying the announcement captured the spiritual ceremony set against the scenic rocky hills of Hampi. The visuals featured the cast and team dressed in traditional attire, offering prayers and participating in rituals. Director Prasanth Varma and Rishab Shetty were seen leading the ceremony, with Bhushan Kumar also present.

'Jai Hanuman' is positioned as a mythological action sequel to the 2024 hit 'Hanu-Man' and marks a major instalment in the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Rishab Shetty will portray the titular character, Lord Hanuman, in the film. The project has generated considerable buzz since its announcement on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are backing the project, which is mounted as a high-budget pan-India venture. Music for the film will be composed by Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravani.