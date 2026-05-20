Allu Arjun and Rishab Shetty shared heartfelt birthday wishes for Jr NTR on May 20. Both praised the glimpse of his upcoming film 'Dragon', with Arjun calling him 'DRAGON' and Shetty hailing him as the 'true Man of Masses'.

Allu Arjun, Rishab Shetty Pen Heartfelt Wishes

Allu Arjun and Rishab Shetty penned heartfelt birthday wishes for Jr NTR , while praising the glimpse of his upcoming film 'Dragon'. As Jr NTR celebrated his birthday on May 20, wishes poured in from fans and members of the film industry. Sharing a special note for Jr NTR, Allu Arjun wrote on X, "Many happy returns of the day Bava @tarak9999! May you have abundant prosperity, peace & love. This time it ain't tiger It's DRAGON Roaring fire every shot."

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Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty also wished him on his birthday and called Jr NTR the "true Man of Masses." Sharing his birthday message on his Instagram stories, the 'Kantara' actor wrote, "A fiery #Dragon glimpse that roars with mass, madness, and pure cinematic rage. Happy Birthday to my dear brother @tarak9999 avarige -- the true Man of Masses. Wishing you a phenomenal year ahead and massive success for #Dragon."

Rishab Shetty also extended his wishes to filmmaker Prashanth Neel and the entire team behind the film. "Best wishes to Dear #PrashanthNeel, the master of cinematic storms. So exciting to see @AnilKapoor sir part of this epic storm! All the best to @MythriOfficial, @ravibasrur, and the entire team," he added.

About 'Dragon'

The makers of 'Dragon' shared the glimpse of the film on Jr NTR's birthday on Tuesday. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 11 2027. Directed by the KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle filled with action-packed scenes.

The glimpse of 'Dragon' is primarily an introduction video of the characters in the movie, concluding with the power-packed presentation of Anil Kapoor's cop role. It begins with Indian history, opium industry in pre and post-independent India.

The makers introduced several actor's and their characters, including Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi and many others.

Jr NTR plays the role of a ruthless killer amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies.

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The movie is jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers & NTR Arts.

The movie is set to release in 5 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.