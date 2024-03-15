Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Razakar REVIEW: Is Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vedhika's film worth watching on BIG screen?

    Razakar Twitter review out: The film's trailer teased what to anticipate from this supposedly well-made period action movie about the persecution suffered by people under the Nizam monarchs and the Razakars. Read Tweets

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    Razakar—Silent Genocide of Hyderabad is the latest historical action drama set in the country's prehistoric age. The film, co-written and directed by Yata Satyanarayana, was released internationally on March 15. The film's trailer teased what to anticipate from this supposedly well-made period action movie about the persecution suffered by people under the Nizam monarchs and the Razakars.

    In particular, the inhabitants of Hyderabad were caught between the Nizam authorities and the Razakars, a paramilitary force founded by the British during their control in India. Following their freedom, the Nizams ruled over the people of Hyderabad for almost a year, during which time the people protested for their rights. This film attempts to highlight the valour and heroic actions of the people of Hyderabad.

    When the trailer for the film was published, it caught the curiosity of Tollywood film enthusiasts. Despite the low-key advertisements and lack of hype, the film received a positive reception when it opened. Here's what netizens had to say about Razakars' film after seeing the first day--the first shows a little early than the others. Check out the tweets below.

    Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad stars a plethora of talented Telugu and Tamil actors including Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vedhika, Raj Arjun, Makarand Deshpande, Tej Sapru, Indraja, John Vijay, Arav Chowdharry, Mathew Varghese, Keshav Deepak, Tej Sapru, Prema, Devi Prasad, Ravi Prakash, Chandhunadh, Sundip Ved, Mahesh Achanta, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Annusriya Tripathi among others in pivotal characters.

    Yata Satyanarayana directed the film. Ritesh Rajwada and Yata Satyanaraya collaborated on the film's script. Gudur Narayana Reddy and Anjireddy Pothireddy produced the film under the Samarveer Creations brand.

    Bheems Ceciroleo created the film's full background soundtrack and music. Kushendar Ramesh Reddy turned up the camera. Tammiraju served as the film's editor.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
