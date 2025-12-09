Image Credit : Instagram

At the Red Sea Film Festival, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed questions regarding her daughter Aaradhya's social media presence. She insisted that Aaradhya did not have any official accounts.

Rai stated that the accounts circulating online are not handled by her family and encouraged the public to exercise caution before assuming their legitimacy. She thanked supporters, but emphasised that any existing accounts are fraudulent.