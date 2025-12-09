- Home
- Entertainment
- Is Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media? Here’s what Actress Said
Is Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media? Here’s what Actress Said
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has addressed questions over her daughter Aaradhya's social media activity. She was chatting with the journalists on the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival.
Is Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media?
At the Red Sea Film Festival, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed questions regarding her daughter Aaradhya's social media presence. She insisted that Aaradhya did not have any official accounts.
Rai stated that the accounts circulating online are not handled by her family and encouraged the public to exercise caution before assuming their legitimacy. She thanked supporters, but emphasised that any existing accounts are fraudulent.
Is Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media?
Aishwarya stated, "The things that are out there, sometimes people feel they are hers; nevertheless, they are not. I suppose there is a well-wisher out there who has succeeded. Obviously, it comes from a place of love for Aaradhya, my family, my husband, and me, and I appreciate all of your love, but it isn't her; she doesn't use social media.
Is Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media?
"The problem with social media is that it has become an integral component of modern life. It is utilised as a platform for engagement, to discuss your professional work, for employers to communicate with you, and for colleagues to support people's potential job chances. Yes, there are many benefits to that. But there is a lot.
Everyone is on their phones, and everyone becomes obsessed. So that is our reality, and there is no getting away from that," Rai explained.
Is Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media?
Aishwarya thought on how social media might take away from authenticity and well-being. She emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy balance and encouraged people to step away from digital distractions and focus on real-life experiences regularly.
Is Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media?
"It's necessary to block out the noise, to filter through, and to understand that this isn't the centre of your existence. This cannot be a confirmation of your truth. And if you find yourself caught in it, you need to detox, disconnect, and reconnect with your own world. "Because keeping it real is becoming increasingly important," she explained.
Is Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media?
The 52-year-old cited current conversations in many nations about implementing age-based restrictions on social media use.
She closed by emphasising the importance of in-person engagement, adding, "Interact with those around you and with the person in front of you. It is impolite to fully withdraw from the person in front of you and believe it is much more essential at that time to answer to anything else on the phone."
Is Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media?
"It's okay if you don't like or watch my posts. Please interact with others around you. That is far more essential. And I will commend and support it each day if you sit and look at even my postings," Aishwarya said.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.